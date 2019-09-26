AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

This is a contrast between AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AGBA Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AGBA Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of AGBA Acquisition Limited is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. AGBA Acquisition Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AGBA Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 63.3% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
