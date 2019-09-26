AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

This is a contrast between AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AGBA Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AGBA Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AGBA Acquisition Limited is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. AGBA Acquisition Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AGBA Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 63.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.