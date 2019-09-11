AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

As Conglomerates businesses, AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 29 17.34 N/A -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates AGBA Acquisition Limited and Pinterest Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AGBA Acquisition Limited and Pinterest Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AGBA Acquisition Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Pinterest Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Limited and Pinterest Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGBA Acquisition Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s consensus target price is $32.13, while its potential upside is 8.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AGBA Acquisition Limited and Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 53.2% respectively. Competitively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors AGBA Acquisition Limited.