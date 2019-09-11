AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

As Conglomerates businesses, AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|17.34
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Demonstrates AGBA Acquisition Limited and Pinterest Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AGBA Acquisition Limited and Pinterest Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
AGBA Acquisition Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Pinterest Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Limited and Pinterest Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s consensus target price is $32.13, while its potential upside is 8.51%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AGBA Acquisition Limited and Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 53.2% respectively. Competitively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.