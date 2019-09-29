AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Comparison side by side

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.02M 0.00 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AGBA Acquisition Limited and South Mountain Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AGBA Acquisition Limited and South Mountain Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than South Mountain Merger Corp.