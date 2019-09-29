AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Comparison side by side

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.02M
|0.00
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AGBA Acquisition Limited and South Mountain Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AGBA Acquisition Limited and South Mountain Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.