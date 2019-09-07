AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Comparing side by side

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AGBA Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AGBA Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AGBA Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.
