AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Comparing side by side

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AGBA Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AGBA Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AGBA Acquisition Limited and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.