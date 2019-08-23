AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Contrasting side by side

Since AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AGBA Acquisition Limited and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AGBA Acquisition Limited and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AGBA Acquisition Limited is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Crescent Acquisition Corp. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors AGBA Acquisition Limited.