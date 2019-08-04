AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AGBA Acquisition Limited and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
AGBA Acquisition Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares and 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.
