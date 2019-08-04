AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AGBA Acquisition Limited and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AGBA Acquisition Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares and 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.