AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to pay $0.45 on Oct 31, 2019; International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) is expected to pay $0.45 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:MITT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc’s current price of $15.34 translates into 2.93% yield. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 120,807 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c

Among 5 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.17’s average target is 16.43% above currents $119.53 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, August 8. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. See International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) latest ratings:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $11.89 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 35.8 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

The stock increased 1.42% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 606,769 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $826,500 activity. The insider ROBERTS DAVID N bought $826,500.

More notable recent AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on September 17, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Overvalued Has Dropped Into A Hold, Beware The Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Overpriced Preferred Shares From AG Mortgage Investment Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.