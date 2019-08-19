AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 8.89 N/A 0.27 60.59 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 79 4.51 N/A 3.43 23.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is currently more expensive than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares and 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. 1.6% are AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

For the past year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.