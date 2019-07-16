AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

We are comparing AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 11.54 N/A 0.27 61.41 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.60 N/A 2.56 13.97

In table 1 we can see AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 consensus price target and a -5.61% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.7% and 62.4% respectively. 1.4% are AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. -0.36% -1.66% -3.49% -7.94% -8.19% 4.08% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 2.61% 4.45% 1.68% 13.91% 12.08%

For the past year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. was less bullish than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.