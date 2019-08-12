AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) and iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Comparison side by side

Both AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 9.07 N/A 0.27 60.59 iStar Inc. 10 1.88 N/A -1.72 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, iStar Inc.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, iStar Inc.’s potential upside is 26.77% and its consensus target price is $17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and iStar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.7% and 91.2% respectively. About 1.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of iStar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7% iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95%

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.