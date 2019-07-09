Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN) EPS Estimated At $1.18; Tekne Capital Management Has Increased Autodesk (ADSK) Position

Analysts expect Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to report $1.18 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.48% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. T_AFN’s profit would be $21.98M giving it 11.33 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Ag Growth International Inc.’s analysts see 337.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 54,590 shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 214.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 201,894 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 295,905 shares with $46.11M value, up from 94,011 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $37.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $170.71. About 541,153 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Ag Growth International Inc.’s (TSE:AFN) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ag Growth International had 3 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) rating on Monday, March 18. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The stock of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Scotia Capital. Desjardins Securities maintained Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) rating on Friday, March 15. Desjardins Securities has “Buy” rating and $67 target.

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $996.00 million. The firm offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including enclosed belt conveyors, chain conveyors, bucket elevators, truss and towers, distributors, rail and truck probes, custom configured belt conveyors, screw feders and conveyors, bulk weigh hoppers, VIS micro dosing systems, TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, and spout and connections. It has a 27.06 P/E ratio. It also provides storage and conditioning equipment comprising storage bins, temporary storage systems, aeration and conditioning systems, dust collection systems, pneumatic conveying systems, heaters, unloads, and petroleum and water storage systems; and livestock equipment, such as fencing, as well as stock tanks and waterers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 4,692 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Com reported 5.63% stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 9,575 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As accumulated 22,514 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 2,493 shares. Lpl Llc stated it has 81,928 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 8,051 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,876 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 4,000 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.33% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1.37M shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 34,533 shares. Mufg Americas invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 662 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, UnitedHealth, AbbVie, Simon Property and Autodesk – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.