Afya Limited (AFYA) Reaches $24.36 After 6.00% Up Move; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Seagate Technology plc (STX)

Among 3 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is -13.89% below currents $54.58 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Craig Hallum. See Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) latest ratings:

The stock of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 104,871 shares traded. Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.14 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $25.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AFYA worth $128.16M more.

More notable recent Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Afya Limited Reports 2Q19 Results – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Afya Limited Issues Guidance for 2nd Half of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/03/2019: AFYA,CONN,SNAP,SONO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm provides educational services and products, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It currently has negative earnings. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy.

Among 4 analysts covering Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Afya has $3400 highest and $2600 lowest target. $29.55’s average target is 21.31% above currents $24.36 stock price. Afya had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock decreased 3.82% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 2.14 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.42 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 7.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Seagate Technology plc’s (NASDAQ:STX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, DLR, HIG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “STX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate raises its Q1 EPS forecast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.