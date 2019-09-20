Afya Limited (AFYA) Reaches $23.40 After 7.00% Down Move; Bluestein R H & Company Lowered By $2.17 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company sold 16,294 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 470,509 shares with $63.03M value, down from 486,803 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 20.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

The stock of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 190,037 shares traded. Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.05B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $21.76 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AFYA worth $143.64 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Tru Service Lta invested in 3.89% or 230,327 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,309 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 787,444 shares. Cleararc invested in 4.51% or 114,287 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc reported 111,901 shares. Carroll Financial holds 191,682 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Riverpark Lc holds 5.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,964 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Leonard Green L P. Pennsylvania Tru Commerce stated it has 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nomura Inc holds 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 758,269 shares. Opus Invest holds 5,000 shares. Boston reported 4.75 million shares. Tru Inv Advsr holds 6% or 35,560 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 11,241 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.09 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.43% above currents $139.35 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19.

Bluestein R H & Company increased Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 99,461 shares to 195,459 valued at $25.00M in 2019Q2. It also upped Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 9,232 shares and now owns 253,905 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Afya has $3400 highest and $2600 lowest target. $29.44’s average target is 25.81% above currents $23.4 stock price. Afya had 5 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.