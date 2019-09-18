Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is a company in the Accident & Health Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Aflac Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.39% of all Accident & Health Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Aflac Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.15% of all Accident & Health Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aflac Incorporated and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aflac Incorporated 0.00% 12.10% 2.10% Industry Average 8.53% 9.40% 1.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Aflac Incorporated and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aflac Incorporated N/A 52 12.83 Industry Average 500.78M 5.87B 14.78

Aflac Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Aflac Incorporated is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Aflac Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aflac Incorporated 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.60 1.33 2.40

Aflac Incorporated currently has an average price target of $53.5, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. The peers have a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Aflac Incorporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aflac Incorporated is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aflac Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aflac Incorporated -2.37% -5.7% 4.82% 11.1% 13.62% 15.54% Industry Average 0.60% 2.44% 9.31% 16.96% 8.48% 20.08%

For the past year Aflac Incorporated was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that Aflac Incorporated is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aflac Incorporated’s peers’ beta is 0.90 which is 9.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aflac Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aflac Incorporated’s rivals beat Aflac Incorporated on 7 of the 6 factors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides products designed to protect individuals from depletion of assets comprising accident, cancer, critical illness/care, hospital indemnity, fixed-benefit dental, and vision care plans; and loss-of-income products, such as life and short-term disability plans in the United States. The company sells its products through sales associates and brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. Aflac Incorporated was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.