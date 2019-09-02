Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Contrasting side by side

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) and Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) are two firms in the Accident & Health Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aflac Incorporated 52 1.68 N/A 4.10 12.83 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 10 0.84 N/A -5.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aflac Incorporated and Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aflac Incorporated 0.00% 12.1% 2.1% Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 0.00% -37.1% -10.9%

Risk & Volatility

Aflac Incorporated has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aflac Incorporated and Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aflac Incorporated 0 3 1 2.25 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.62% for Aflac Incorporated with consensus price target of $53.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.4% of Aflac Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Aflac Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aflac Incorporated -2.37% -5.7% 4.82% 11.1% 13.62% 15.54% Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. -1.07% -0.6% -30.13% -19.71% -40.78% -3.13%

For the past year Aflac Incorporated has 15.54% stronger performance while Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. has -3.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Aflac Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides products designed to protect individuals from depletion of assets comprising accident, cancer, critical illness/care, hospital indemnity, fixed-benefit dental, and vision care plans; and loss-of-income products, such as life and short-term disability plans in the United States. The company sells its products through sales associates and brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. Aflac Incorporated was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance products and services, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance products and services that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation. It markets its products through reinsurance brokers and specialist service providers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.