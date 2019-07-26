AFLAC Common Stock (AFL) Investors: Morgan Stanley Keeps Equal-Weight Rating, Sees $54.0000/Share; BONTERRA ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES C (BNEFF) SI Increased By 30.02%

BONTERRA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had an increase of 30.02% in short interest. BNEFF’s SI was 257,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.02% from 197,900 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 34 days are for BONTERRA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)’s short sellers to cover BNEFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.156 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 2,800 shares traded. Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley currently has a $54.0000 target price on the $40.05B market cap company or 0.50% upside potential. In a research report released on Friday morning, AFLAC Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:AFL) stock had its Equal-Weight Rating maintained by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $120.90 million. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. It has a 8.09 P/E ratio. The firm also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.25’s average target is 0.97% above currents $53.73 stock price. Aflac had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold Aflac Incorporated shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 957,172 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp accumulated 365,000 shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 86,424 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 122,890 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 6,311 shares. 1.30 million are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bragg Advsrs invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Lyrical Asset L P stated it has 7.96 million shares or 5.33% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Raymond James Na invested in 50,014 shares or 0.14% of the stock. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 19,654 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. West Coast Finance Ltd reported 2.44% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. The insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659. The insider LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82M. Koide Masatoshi also sold $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Monday, February 4.