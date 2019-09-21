Aflac Com (AFL) Shares Rose While Park Avenue Securities Trimmed by $776,790 Its Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.37M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 79.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 14,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 18,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 4.83M shares traded or 45.17% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Bankshares Usa owns 8,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 473,484 shares. Savings Bank has 116,251 shares. 17,365 were accumulated by Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.15% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 20,763 are held by Fund Mngmt Sa. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Rmb Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,291 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 8,409 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 242 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,866 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security Incorporated accumulated 43,116 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Leavell Inv Mgmt accumulated 113,851 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA) by 12,358 shares to 32,650 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,075 shares to 515,574 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,630 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

