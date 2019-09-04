Aflac Com (AFL) Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.61 Million as Stock Price Rose; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Increased Position

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 465,453 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 338,610 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, down from 370,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 3.77M shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,600 shares to 79,800 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (NYSE:LYB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $768.24 million for 11.88 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.