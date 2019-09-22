Aflac Com (AFL) Holder Park Avenue Securities Has Decreased Holding; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding by $301.59 Million as Shares Declined

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 79.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 14,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 18,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 3.72M shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43B, down from 404.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 22.50 million shares traded or 128.74% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ITALIAN YIELD OVER 2.4PCT WOULD PUT BANKS’ NON-CARRY ADJUSTED PROFIT/LOSS INTO RED; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $4,374 MLN VS $4,058 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – There’s been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley – and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Advanced Materials to Exit Defense Systems Business; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says U.S.-China Relations ‘Symbiotic’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q NET REV. $11.1B, EST. $10.36B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 10/04/2018 – Croatia picks Morgan Stanley-led consortium as adviser in INA share buyback; 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCanna Property Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 58,514 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor has 0.58% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Exane Derivatives stated it has 21,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btim invested in 0% or 5,083 shares. Cetera Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cap Investment Counsel Inc holds 27,686 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.44% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.23M shares. Andra Ap reported 111,000 shares. Da Davidson reported 13,279 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 36,000 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Grassi Investment Mgmt has 0.82% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 126,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fin Corp has invested 1.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Agf Investments America Inc holds 0.72% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 38,391 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 3,680 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Raymond James Na invested in 45,866 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Co reported 2.34% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 434 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 51,622 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 28,292 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Inc reported 11,122 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 31,868 shares. Everence Cap invested in 0.23% or 25,878 shares. Monarch Management Incorporated holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 85,470 shares. Nomura Hldg accumulated 22,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Azimuth Ltd Company has 61,170 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,179 shares to 27,445 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA) by 12,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Etf (USMV).