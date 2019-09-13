Aflac Com (AFL) Holder Legacy Capital Partners Decreased Position by $453,600 as Shares Rose; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Stake in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 50.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 8,340 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 16,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 547,322 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 8,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 118,238 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, down from 126,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 29,822 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 21,258 shares to 338,715 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 23,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Group 1 Automotive Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Group 1 Automotive, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based automotive companies boost footprints in Texas and UK with acquisitions – Houston Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Major Houston-based automotive co. expands board of directors, increases quarterly dividend – Houston Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,724 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc invested in 0.12% or 4,038 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 246,504 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 14,509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,468 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,669 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. 142,513 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com reported 378,205 shares stake. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.46% or 26,926 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock holds 2.63 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 530 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 52,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $52.01M for 7.87 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on Behalf of Aflac Stockholders and Encourages Aflac Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.73M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 253,865 shares. Mizuho National Bank holds 20.01% or 3.00M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability owns 46,210 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 14,654 shares. Td Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested in 110,803 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mcf Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 60 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grimes has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Thomasville National Bank holds 0.77% or 81,178 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 35,438 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 74,218 shares. Butensky Cohen Security has 43,116 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.15% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 1,010 shares. Stadion Money Llc has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 17,365 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.