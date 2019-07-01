Aflac (AFL) Touches $55.69 High on Jul, 1; 2 Analysts Bullish Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Among 4 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $72 New Target: $69 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85 New Target: $80 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) reached all time high today, Jul, 1 and still has $57.92 target or 4.00% above today’s $55.69 share price. This indicates more upside for the $41.51B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $57.92 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.66B more. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 1.36M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tapping Molson Coors’ Incredible Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Buzz May Be Over for New Age Beverages Stock for Awhile – Investorplace.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jun 28, 2019 – Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of June 28 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Beverages May Not Give the High HEXO and Molson Coors Are Looking For – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold Molson Coors Brewing Company shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Serv Wi holds 1.87% or 28,568 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Davenport And Ltd Com has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Dodge & Cox invested 0.66% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Mason Street Limited Company stated it has 26,772 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt invested in 40,025 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Cypress Cap Group owns 7,328 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). M Holding Securities accumulated 6,594 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 4.97 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Altrinsic Advisors Llc reported 522,103 shares. 160 are owned by Qci Asset Management Ny. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 13,273 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.12 billion. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, MickeyÂ’s, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, MilwaukeeÂ’s Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the HenryÂ’s Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 635,228 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold Aflac Incorporated shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cetera Advisor Llc holds 16,664 shares. Fil stated it has 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Choate Investment accumulated 0.24% or 80,741 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Prospector Limited has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cullinan Associate Inc stated it has 0.77% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 10,460 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 62,324 shares. Quantbot Technology L P accumulated 66,034 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Stearns Financial Grp invested in 0.06% or 6,314 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.15% or 1.19M shares. Bell National Bank, North Dakota-based fund reported 31,480 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,974 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $41.51 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 13.63 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $1.82M were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. Lloyd Karole bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659. The insider Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29M.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.57 million for 13.01 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.