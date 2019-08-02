Aflac (AFL) to pay $0.27 on Sep 3, 2019; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV)’s Sentiment Is 1.76

Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:AFL) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Aflac Inc’s current price of $52.31 translates into 0.52% yield. Aflac Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 4.36M shares traded or 45.33% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 37 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 21 cut down and sold their positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 7.15 million shares, up from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold Aflac Incorporated shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp has 9,555 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 3.47 million shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 5.19 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Grimes holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,492 shares. Hillsdale holds 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 10,530 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc accumulated 8,631 shares. Montag A And Assoc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Palisade Asset Llc invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 522 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. 330,088 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability Co. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 34,829 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management owns 114,967 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union State Bank Corp has 0.13% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hendley Co holds 4,310 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. $1.29 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by Koide Masatoshi. 37,880 shares were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II, worth $1.82 million on Tuesday, February 5. On Friday, March 22 Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 2,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AFL in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $38.73 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund for 356,192 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc owns 214,888 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 210,222 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.22% in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc., a New York-based fund reported 63,715 shares.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 213,275 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.