Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose While Verity & Verity Has Trimmed Its Position by $422,700; As Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Fruth Investment Management Raised Its Position by $780,805

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 95,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 103,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.60 million shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.08 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity. The insider LAKE CHARLES D II sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82M. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was bought by Lloyd Karole.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $796.26M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3,967 shares to 36,031 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

