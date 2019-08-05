Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose While Ls Investment Advisors Decreased by $504,800 Its Holding; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Share Price Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Upped Position by $2.22 Million

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 121,718 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 131,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 4.17 million shares traded or 37.62% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 6.45M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hl Fin Ser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Keating Counselors holds 14,138 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability holds 18,150 shares. 121,718 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs Lc. Great Lakes Advsr Llc reported 224,603 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 44,758 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.43% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). The Illinois-based Country Trust Financial Bank has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Aviva Public Ltd Liability has 282,589 shares. North Star Management Corporation reported 600 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Co owns 0.19% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 11,470 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 15,700 shares. American National Bank & Trust invested in 2.04% or 129,201 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1.53 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity. $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was bought by Lloyd Karole. $1.29 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aflac Global Investments Names Stephen Scott Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Teresa Q. McTague to Senior Managing Director – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac to buy firm offering dental and vision benefits – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,682 shares to 30,519 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 5,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR).