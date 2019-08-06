Aflac (AFL) Stake Upped by Synovus Financial Corp; Patterson Energy (PTEN) Stake Maintained by Kahn Brothers Group Inc

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96B, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 2.99M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 14,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.71M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 2.63 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy Focuses On Rig Upgrading To Improve Margin In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 349,812 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 330,186 shares. Estabrook has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 0.04% or 188,325 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Whittier Tru holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 20.23M shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc accumulated 27,805 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Ltd reported 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Woodstock accumulated 19,735 shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 267,034 shares.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56 shares to 1,664 shares, valued at $65.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 80,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54M shares, and cut its stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Global Investments Names Stephen Scott Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Teresa Q. McTague to Senior Managing Director – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates reported 883,786 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 12,038 shares. Leavell Invest Management Inc reported 114,021 shares stake. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.14% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 238,173 shares. Fred Alger reported 325 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division stated it has 33,824 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 648,873 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sabal Tru Co accumulated 2.54% or 571,412 shares. 855,180 are owned by Tctc Ltd Llc. Contravisory Mngmt invested in 0% or 81 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Limited Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 48,355 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.67% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).