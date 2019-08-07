Aflac (AFL) Stake Maintained by Hills Bank & Trust Company; Mackay Shields Boosted Its Position in Employers Holdings (EIG) by $408,000

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 24,086 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG)

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 86.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 8,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 980,401 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Top Insurance Stocks For 2016 – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Insurance News Net” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 7,781 shares to 34,420 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 37,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,403 shares, and cut its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 0.1% or 18,498 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 26,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 114,542 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.04% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 76,556 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 12,929 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Denali Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Gsa Prns Llp reported 5,823 shares stake. Vanguard Gp reported 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Bailard holds 0.02% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) or 6,400 shares. Charles Schwab Investment owns 278,483 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 775,339 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company owns 86,152 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.