Aflac (AFL) Stake Held by Lyrical Asset Management Lp; Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $5.04 Million as Valuation Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 139,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 372,699 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, down from 512,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 2.02M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (AFL) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 138,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 7.96M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.98 million, up from 7.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aflac Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13 million shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 45,269 shares to 48,269 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.04% or 12,038 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Company has 274,136 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 11,427 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nordea Ab stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cibc Mkts Corp owns 130,960 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.41 million shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Co Pa invested in 0.04% or 8,618 shares. Cannell Peter B And Comm Inc stated it has 0.19% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Homrich And Berg reported 0.02% stake. Natixis LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 2,164 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 5,642 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 99,909 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.