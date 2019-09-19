Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Usca Ria Has Increased Holding; Coldstream Capital Management Lowered Holding in Nordstrom (JWN) by $562,743

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 3.92M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM SEES FULL-PRICE BUSINESS STABILIZING; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Is Being Advised by Centerview Partners LLC; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CO’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED THE PROPOSAL AND HAS DETERMINED THAT “PRICE PROPOSED IS INADEQUATE”; 20/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 170.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 27,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 43,278 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 15,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 2.13 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 5,496 shares to 7,968 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.80M for 12.16 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1.