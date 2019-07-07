Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Lowered Its Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Has Increased Position

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 25,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 383,549 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, down from 408,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 1.71M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 68.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 2,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER; 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.2% In May 26 Wk; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 04/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,619 shares to 28,325 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,582 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2,500 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,556 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.49% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,881 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,612 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 1.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 11,882 were reported by Connable Office. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth Advsr owns 1,403 shares. Wafra owns 45,014 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Huber Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Narwhal Management owns 0.9% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 21,578 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1.44% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Macroview Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 11,181 shares to 18,901 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 9,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia Paranaense Ener Sp A (NYSE:ELP).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.65M for 13.27 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Another trade for 27,120 shares valued at $1.29M was made by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5.