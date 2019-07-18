Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Synovus Financial Increased Its Position by $715,350; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Axiom International Investors Cut Holding by $1.80 Million as Shares Rose

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 67,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $164.92. About 92,704 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 14,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.71 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 884,995 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15,709 shares to 172,934 shares, valued at $42.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 131,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Sys Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & Inc accumulated 2.32% or 50,052 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,338 shares. 271,245 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd Company. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Axiom Ltd De reported 55,322 shares stake. Optimum Investment invested in 0.14% or 2,942 shares. Us Bankshares De has 13,675 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 7,600 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.13% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 61,814 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Co owns 4,434 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 30,447 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 4,300 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.70M for 25.29 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were bought by Lloyd Karole. 27,120 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares with value of $1.29M were sold by Koide Masatoshi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Cap Ltd owns 61,905 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Duncker Streett And Communications Inc has 0.24% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 328,191 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,951 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.07% or 698,249 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67.58 million shares. Provident Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,802 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 850 shares. Ls Investment Lc holds 121,718 shares. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 523,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl Advsr invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 64,535 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 57,666 are held by Gam Holdg Ag.