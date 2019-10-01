Aflac (AFL) Shareholder South State Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Share Value Rose While Kbc Group Nv Has Lowered Position

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 52.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 12,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The institutional investor held 11,468 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.83M market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 89,144 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE

South State Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 20,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 62,647 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, down from 82,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 903,480 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ANIK shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.49 million shares or 3.81% more from 13.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,755 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 10,553 shares. Teton Inc holds 0.16% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Com has 5,055 shares. 31,799 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. 21,003 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.01% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 6,786 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 9,642 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Principal Incorporated reported 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Parkside Financial Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 24 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 10,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). 96 were accumulated by Carroll Associates. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 98,408 shares to 143,541 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 44,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 22.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.65 million for 35.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Com holds 4,778 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc holds 53,380 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 1,974 shares. Advisory Ser Network Lc has 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 13,469 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). The Indiana-based Wallington Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.41% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Highvista Strategies Limited reported 7,300 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Adirondack Company owns 250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 5.63M shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cibc World Markets invested in 188,950 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 1,678 shares. Murphy Capital stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Diversified Com reported 6,701 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.87M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.