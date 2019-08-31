Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Regions Financial Trimmed Position by $412,050; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding Held by Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 27,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 231,466 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18M, up from 204,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – THE PENALTY WOULD BE A RECORD FINE FOR THE U.S. CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Wells Fargo, Edward Jones, SEC Rule — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 8,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 214,416 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 222,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 3.68M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,671 shares to 113,799 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 19,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,873 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,292 shares to 103,574 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

