Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $429,570; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $749,316

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,220 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 3.25M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 341.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,907 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $970,000, up from 1,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,568 shares to 10,175 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 21,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,990 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aflac Incorporated to Webcast 2019 Financial Analysts Briefing – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Aflac Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Momentum Stocks With Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $775.61 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All Bets Are Off With the Nvidia Stock Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Where The Bulls And Bears Are Wrong On Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Xilinx vs. NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,438 shares to 69,768 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,297 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT).

