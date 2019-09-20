Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 4.28M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,220 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.25M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 65,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunrun Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos stated it has 943,961 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. South Carolina-based Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 2.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 7.48 million shares. Hartford Fin Management Inc invested in 1.09% or 29,850 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stratford Consulting Lc has 13,512 shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Grp Inc has invested 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Signaturefd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 30,290 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 4.59M shares. Thompson Inv has 59,601 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Oh has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 2.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 723,415 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc invested 1.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv invested in 0.14% or 6,769 shares. 1.26 million are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.12B for 24.64 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,675 shares to 12,164 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).