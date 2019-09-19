Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; Huntington National Bank Maintains Stake in Chevron (CVX)

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 71.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 22,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, down from 31,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 1.34 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 7,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 396,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.36M, up from 389,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 2.39M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.18% or 11,122 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bell National Bank has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 119,740 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 6,816 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Field Main Bancorporation invested in 0.23% or 4,625 shares. Loudon Investment Management Ltd Liability Company, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 45,220 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 127,351 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advisors. Hillsdale Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Palladium Lc holds 56,275 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.17 million shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 5,400 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $467.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,144 shares to 19,381 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 11,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.88M for 12.45 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Lc reported 18,267 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 1.40M shares. 36,259 are held by Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 0.6% or 27,686 shares. 3,592 were accumulated by Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Shine Advisory Services Incorporated accumulated 892 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3.35M shares. Caprock Grp stated it has 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edmp Inc reported 3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 33 are owned by Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.12% or 1,005 shares in its portfolio. Heritage reported 143,150 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,329 shares to 247,895 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 23,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,388 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

