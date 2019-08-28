Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $40.15 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Price Declined While Canyon Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.69 million, down from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 708,509 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,810 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Capital Lc has 2.5% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 298,669 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 28,307 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 18,034 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 481,394 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund stated it has 24,077 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 167,414 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.16% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.13% or 19,849 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv holds 24,285 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc owns 13,427 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0.66% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 52,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock. $94,400 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 20.95M shares to 36.89M shares, valued at $69.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 29.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61 million for 11.34 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors Incorporated invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Blume Capital Mgmt reported 2,000 shares stake. Parkside National Bank And Tru has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Albion Gru Ut invested in 0.12% or 17,740 shares. Zacks Invest Management has 1.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Field And Main Comml Bank owns 4,850 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv invested in 9,864 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Penbrook Mngmt reported 4,500 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Llc reported 206,471 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 1.15M shares. Daiwa Group holds 0.02% or 40,852 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,057 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr reported 13,760 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 92,081 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $110.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 151,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM).