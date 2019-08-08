Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Lowered Stake by $477,700 as Shares Rose; Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $304,500

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 125,180 shares traded or 43.07% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 3.24 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $817.82M for 12.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 6,048 shares to 220,239 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 2,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Mgmt reported 5,375 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 0.15% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 3.35M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 349,389 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 1.13M shares. Mason Street Limited Com holds 107,045 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset reported 61,846 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Glenview Financial Bank Dept invested in 0.19% or 9,000 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,355 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,816 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 392,191 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 3,530 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 264,152 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company holds 0.04% or 52,227 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger has 325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.01% or 800 shares.