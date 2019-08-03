Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Truenorth Has Boosted Stake

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.55M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1471.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 12,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 13,731 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 2.12M shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Aflac (AFL) Reports Acquisition of Argus Holdings LLC and its Subsidiary, Argus Dental & Vision Inc. – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.72 million activity. $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4. LAKE CHARLES D II had sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82 million on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Judge rules against Expedia in United fare data dispute – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Expedia (EXPE) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia Earnings: EXPE Stock Jumps on Q4 Beat – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “May 31st Options Now Available For Expedia Group (EXPE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

