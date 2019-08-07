Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Ajo LP Trimmed Its Position by $7.82 Million; Phocas Financial Maintains Position in Chemical Financial (CHFC)

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 199.41% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 159,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 144,064 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, down from 303,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 3.45 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,505 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. TORGOW GARY also bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares. SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611 worth of stock or 6,380 shares. On Thursday, June 13 KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 10,018 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn accumulated 100 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0% or 71 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 188,450 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0.25% or 64,645 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 623,047 shares. M&T Bankshares owns 16,247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 22,790 shares. Voya Investment Management Llc has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Aperio Limited Liability Com invested in 19,973 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System reported 187,142 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 38,165 shares. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il has invested 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech reported 18,615 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,450 shares. 1.03M are held by Snyder Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 107,270 shares. Kcm Limited Liability Corporation owns 33,792 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 8,043 were reported by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 0.04% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,023 shares. Amer Century accumulated 6.96M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Rdl Financial holds 0.18% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,346 shares. Element Management Ltd accumulated 91,613 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Palisade Cap Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.02% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset has 12,688 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 940,342 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0.35% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bessemer Group Inc reported 16,592 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) by 672,129 shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $198.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Networks by 109,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.