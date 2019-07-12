Aflac (AFL) Share Value Rose While Berkshire Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Palisade Capital Management Upped by $1.74 Million Its Holding

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 779,800 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 22,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,579 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 146,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 663,755 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Another trade for 37,880 shares valued at $1.82M was made by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. Lloyd Karole also bought $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for a Noisy Market – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $795.60M for 13.24 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp New York owns 10,354 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co reported 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Putnam Investments accumulated 444,169 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Zwj Inv Counsel owns 18,673 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 0.19% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 6,903 are held by Rampart Investment Mngmt Com Limited Liability Company. 13,022 are held by Prudential Public Llc. 250 were reported by Adirondack Communication. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.26% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 63,506 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hbk Lp invested in 0.06% or 86,424 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Girard Prns Ltd owns 13,691 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 55,815 were accumulated by Legacy Private Com.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,052 shares to 200,832 shares, valued at $24.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl (NYSE:PPL) by 23,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 45,696 shares to 455,272 shares, valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO, CoreCivic get letters from House Oversight Committee – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IntercontinentalExchange Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chico’s FAS Is A Melting Ice Cube – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange launches credit risk analytics suite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc accumulated 0.04% or 845,743 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 19,125 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 2,724 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 532,492 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 804,036 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 1,244 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cwm Ltd holds 2,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Century Companies has invested 0.24% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Republic Mgmt owns 151,600 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) invested in 0% or 22 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Oakbrook Limited Co has 0.17% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 35,790 shares.