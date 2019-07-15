Aflac (AFL) Reaches $56.58 52-Week High; Repligen Has 1.36 Sentiment

The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) hit a new 52-week high and has $59.41 target or 5.00% above today’s $56.58 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $42.18 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $59.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.11 billion more. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 1.22M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy

Repligen Corp (RGEN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 118 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 87 decreased and sold stakes in Repligen Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 39.77 million shares, down from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Repligen Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 69 Increased: 77 New Position: 41.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $42.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 13.85 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.64 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold Aflac Incorporated shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 8,094 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd accumulated 178,769 shares. Jefferies Gp stated it has 8,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.27M shares. 12,470 are held by Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Wagner Bowman, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,787 shares. 9,533 are held by Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Com. Sei Communication stated it has 736,124 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability holds 15,988 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mufg Americas accumulated 0.01% or 9,555 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 15,824 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.01% or 1.62M shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt reported 31,797 shares stake. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. 37,880 shares valued at $1.82 million were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.29M were sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4. 2,000 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares with value of $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Aflac (AFL) Reports Acquisition of Argus Holdings LLC and its Subsidiary, Argus Dental & Vision Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

The stock increased 1.51% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.29. About 162,139 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation for 1.64 million shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 530,056 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Awm Investment Company Inc. has 1.41% invested in the company for 121,000 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.41% in the stock. Pier Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 141,097 shares.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. It makes various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody drugs. It has a 187.58 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.16 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.56M for 98.06 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.