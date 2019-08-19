Aflac (AFL) Position Held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its Stake by $3.18 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 99,951 shares traded or 5.33% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 46,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 803,082 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.15 million, up from 756,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.74 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc by 40,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 3,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,601 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.1% stake. Oakworth Cap has 3,054 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc reported 2.26 million shares. Montag A & Assoc owns 4,000 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,869 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 145,789 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.09 million shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.02% or 13,189 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.45% or 220,969 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt has 2.49% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 69,115 shares. Ifrah Financial Inc holds 4,659 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 16,806 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 59,870 shares. 92,841 are held by Burney. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 798 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares to 263,118 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 132,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 240,041 shares. 92,802 are held by Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 222,081 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc holds 0% or 166,428 shares. Ajo Lp holds 117,744 shares. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.19% or 757,453 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 2,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 2.23 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Maltese Capital Mgmt owns 1.20 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc owns 100,300 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Us Bank De reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,143 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P.

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09M for 11.61 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

