Aflac (AFL) Position Held by James Investment Research Inc; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Cut Stake as Shares Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 26,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,511 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 63,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 1.92M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 14,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,788 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, up from 301,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.43M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.64M for 8.69 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.

