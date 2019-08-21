Aflac (AFL) Position Has Increased by Raymond James Trust; Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Market Valuation Rose While Forward Management Lowered by $3.80 Million Its Position

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 12,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 50,014 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 8.23M shares traded or 173.62% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% . The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 2,975 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 14.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 3,118 shares to 75,615 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 2,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,825 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 43,224 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Com owns 64,859 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 1.37 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 14,443 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 118,001 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc owns 54,508 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. James Invest Rech holds 315,788 shares. Ls Inv Limited Co has invested 0.38% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Davis R M Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,860 shares. National Bank & Trust holds 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 26,157 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 7,620 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.