Aflac (AFL) Position Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Company; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Its Stake by $2.16 Million

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 50,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 315,064 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, up from 264,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 86.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 8,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13 million shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 11,599 shares to 6,827 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com" on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha" published on July 25, 2019

