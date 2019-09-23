Aflac (AFL) Market Value Rose While Ing Groep Nv Has Cut Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, South Street Advisors Trimmed Stake by $890,243

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 76,276 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10 million, down from 80,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 71.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv analyzed 80,259 shares as the company's stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 31,496 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 111,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 6.67M shares traded or 101.75% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 344,841 shares to 350,171 shares, valued at $72.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.26 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.