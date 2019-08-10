Aflac (AFL) Holding Held by California Public Employees Retirement System; Caymus Capital Partners LP Lifted Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $30.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 155.05% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 650,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 5.06 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.94 million, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is down 13.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 140,778 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock owns 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 53.03 million shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Company has 1.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 55,631 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 9.75M shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Ltd Llc has 6,816 shares. 1832 Asset Lp reported 34,189 shares. Ent Fincl Corp holds 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 2,758 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,175 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stewart Patten Comm Limited Liability accumulated 0.15% or 16,806 shares. Element Limited Liability Company owns 91,613 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 86,424 were accumulated by Hbk Invs L P. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 6,898 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc accumulated 4,376 shares. Rnc Capital Llc invested in 0.03% or 8,741 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 44,626 shares to 409,975 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp/Nc (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 15,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,851 shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 718,800 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,456 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).