Aflac (AFL) Holder West Coast Financial Has Raised Its Position; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Has Decreased Position by $525,250

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 9,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 206,471 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, up from 197,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 2.95 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $9.08 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 954,976 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $248.73 million for 44.51 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 49,345 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Zebra Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,898 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 1.13 million shares. 2,000 were reported by Blume Management. Park Natl Oh invested in 10,738 shares. 11,428 were reported by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 14,039 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.52% stake. Regentatlantic Lc holds 0.17% or 47,446 shares in its portfolio. Pension Service owns 964,463 shares. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 414,749 shares. Garrison Bradford Associates holds 11,000 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 34,829 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

