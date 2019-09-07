Aflac (AFL) Holder Usca Ria Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.09 Million as Valuation Rose; First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Its Position by $32.89 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 939,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 1.12 million shares traded or 60.69% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 86.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 103,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 15,988 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, down from 119,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Nasdaq tries to lure companies for direct listings – Business Insider” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Iconic denim company Levi Strauss went public last week. Here’s a behind the scenes look at what a typical IPO looks like – Business Insider” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lyft is going public today. Here are all the tech startups that have taken steps toward going public in 2019 â€” and those rumored to be thinking about it. – Business Insider” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $770.22 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Aflac Names Gerardo Monroy as SVP, Aflac US Innovation Strategy and Execution – GuruFocus.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.