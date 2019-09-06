Aflac (AFL) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut Position; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $842,184 as Stock Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 7,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 145,973 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 153,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 2.33 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23,460 shares to 155,501 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 43,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.27% stake. Bryn Mawr Co stated it has 0.68% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Foster And Motley accumulated 66,882 shares. 1.98M are owned by Pggm Investments. Natl Pension Ser accumulated 964,463 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 75,449 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 45,179 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 4,099 are held by Independent Order Of Foresters. Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 4,659 were reported by Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited stated it has 8,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 537,909 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.71% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6.24 million shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 894,074 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 439,225 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $770.22M for 12.17 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peoples Svcs holds 2.07% or 21,315 shares. Sky Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,206 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3.82 million are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. 4,826 are held by Founders Finance Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Mastrapasqua Asset Management, Tennessee-based fund reported 87,700 shares. Cutler Cap Management Lc accumulated 6,150 shares. Daiwa Secs has invested 0.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pitcairn Communication invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Loews has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aureus Asset Limited Co owns 138,985 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.